'FIR must when intimate images are shared without consent': Karnataka police chief

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka police chief has ordered that police must register FIRs when private or intimate photographs and videos are shared without consent, as well as in cases of online blackmail, revenge pornography and sextortion. </p><p>Director General and Inspector General of Police M A Saleem issued an order on June 16 after receiving complaints where police either delayed or dismissed allegations related to sextortion, blackmail and revenge porn. In some cases, the complaints were allegedly turned down, stating that victims had consented to recording the images or videos. </p>.Karnataka top cop M A Saleem abolishes colonial-era orderly system involving non-policing duties.<p>"Consent to capture and consent to disseminate are two entirely separate legal concepts. Even if a victim had agreed to be photographed or filmed, sharing that content with a third party without their permission constitutes a cognisable offence," Saleem wrote in the order. </p><p>The state police chief reiterated that FIR registration should not be delayed or declined based on the reason that there was consent by the complainant. </p>.Three police officers suspended for 'botching up' probe into murder of 5-year-old girl in Bengaluru.<p>He also cited the Supreme Court's 2017 ruling in Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd) vs Union of India, which established the Right to Privacy — including bodily privacy and the Right to Control Dissemination of Personal Information — as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. </p><p>As per the order, violating the rule amounts to voyeurism. A case can be registered under section 77 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p><p>Saleem warned of disciplinary action against officials who deny or delay FIR registration in cases of non-consensual dissemination of intimate content, including blackmail videos, sextortion and revenge pornography.</p>