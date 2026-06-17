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Homeindiakarnataka

'FIR must when intimate images are shared without consent': Karnataka police chief

The state police chief reiterated that FIR registration should not be delayed or declined based on the reason that there was consent by the complainant.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:54 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:54 IST
Bengaluru PoliceKarnataka Policecyber crime policeMA Saleem

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