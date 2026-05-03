<p>Raichur (Karnataka): Fire broke out near the stage of the mass marriage event that was attended by Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Nobody was affected, and the fire was immediately put out, they said.</p>.<p>The fire was noticed shortly after Shivakumar and other dignitaries left the stage, and Forest Minister Eshwaran Khandre was speaking to the media at the venue in Sindhanur, officials said.</p>.PM Modi condoles deaths in Delhi building fire, announces ex-gratia.<p>According to officials, wires, speakers, and cloth materials near the stage caught fire, allegedly due to a short circuit.</p>.<p>Police personnel present at the spot quickly swung into action and extinguished the fire.</p>.<p>The programme was halted for some time and resumed later, they said.</p>.<p>Several ministers, legislators and political leaders from the region, and actor Sudeep had attended the event. </p>