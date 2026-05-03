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Fire at mass marriage event in Karnataka's Raichur attended by Dy CM Shivakumar, nobody affected

The fire was noticed shortly after Shivakumar and other dignitaries left the stage, and Forest Minister Eshwaran Khandre was speaking to the media at the venue in Sindhanur, officials said.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:36 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 19:36 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarFireRaichur

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