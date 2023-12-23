Fire breaks out in Karnataka govt hospital; equipment damaged, no causalities

Mangaluru: Panic gripped Taluk Government Hospital in Puttur following a fire mishap in the ICU in the early hours on Saturday. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Regional Fire Officer of Mangaluru range, C R Ranganath, told DH that the fire and rescue team rushed to the spot on receiving a distress call at 12.32 am and the fire was extinguished shortly after.

The point of origin of the fire is believed to be the oxygen monitor inside the ICU. Even before the firefighters reached the spot, the staff at the hospital shifted two patients from the ICU to a safer location as thick smoke engulfed the ward following the fire.