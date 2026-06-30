Fire in Davangere general hospital operation theatre after oxygen cylinder 'explodes'

<p>Davangere: A fire broke out in the operation theatre of Chigateri District General Hospital in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/davangere">Davangere</a> reportedly after an oxygen cylinder exploded on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident. Medical equipment and the building have suffered damage. </p><p>According to hospital authorities, the incident took place when the staff were checking the equipment in the operation theatre before taking patients for surgery. There was a spark from a cylinder and smoke engulfed the operation theatre, following which the staff rushed out. Firefighting staff rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.</p>.Will Davangere City Corporation turn Varaha Shala into stray dog shelter?. <p>Resident Medical Officer Nagaveni told <em>DH</em> that there were no casualties. The incident took place around 8:45 am when the staff were checking the equipment in the operation theatre, she said.</p><p>Patients were brought out of the hospital as a precautionary measure. </p>