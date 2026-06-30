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Fire in Davangere general hospital operation theatre after oxygen cylinder 'explodes'

No casualties reported; incident occurred around 8:45 am when the staff were checking equipment in the operation theatre.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 06:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFire AccidentDavangere

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