<p>New Delhi: Karnataka IT, Biotech and rural development minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> said on Friday alleged that companies are being arm-twisted to shift their investments away from the state, despite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> possessing the country’s strongest talent ecosystem.</p><p>He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a roadshow in the national capital for the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 to be held in November.</p><p>Karnataka developed a suitable eco-system for IT and related sector companies after 40 years of hard work. Companies are keen to invest in state but they were forced to set up their plants elsewhere, he said. </p><p>"Why is semiconductor going to Gujarat, Assam? That's my question? That's what I have been asking. Why is it going to Gujarat? Why is it going to Assam? When PLI comes, they have to choose their state. The name is Karnataka. How does it become Gujarat by the time the application reaches Delhi? They are coming to my state. Why are they being arm-twisted to Gujarat?" Kharge said.</p>.Karnataka targets bigger share of $300 billon electronics market.<p>"They are coming to our state only. They want to invest in our state. It works out for them. It is profitable for them. Our human resource is one of the most agile and best in the world. But yet, they are going to be pushed to Gujarat," Kharge said.</p><p>During the event, Kharge said Karnataka is planning to rejig policy on data centres to promote sustainable data centres.</p><p>"We are now entering what many call the deep tech decade—an era defined by artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space tech, cybersecurity, and green technologies. Karnataka is preparing not just to participate in this shift, but to help shape it," Kharge said. </p><p>He also said Karnataka is working on to attract global supply chains linked to Apple, positioning itself as a full-stack electronics manufacturing hub as companies diversify beyond China. </p><p>“It’s not just about bringing in a big company - we ensure that their entire supply chain also comes. We are closely working with firms to align on logistics, design requirements and long-term expansion plans," he said. </p>