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Firms being arm-twisted to shift investments away from Karnataka: Priyank Kharge

During the event, Kharge said Karnataka is planning to rejig policy on data centres to promote sustainable data centres.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank KhargeInvestments

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