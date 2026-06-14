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Homeindiakarnataka

Firms seek degrees plus proven skills this placement season in Karnataka

As companies are prioritising Artificial Intelligence (AI) over manpower, even the engineering colleges are giving importance to training students.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaplacement

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