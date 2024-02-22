FIRs against lawyers: Ramanagar SI suspended

The government, on Wednesday, suspended Ijur station sub-inspector of police Syed Tanvir Hussain, over the FIRs filed against lawyers protesting against lawyer and SDPI leader Chand Pasha, who posted on Facebook a derogatory comment on the Gyanvapi case judge.
Home Minister G Parameshwara made an announcement in this regard in the Assembly on Wednesday. Lawyers had boycotted courts for over 10 days and launched a protest against the lawyer for the FB post and had also sought action against the SI for registering the FIRs.
(Published 21 February 2024, 22:56 IST)