First charge provision under EPF & MP Act only over assets of establishment: Karnataka HC

<p>Bengaluru: The first charge provided under section 11(2) of The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Miscellaneous Provisions (MP) Act to recover the dues is on the assets of the establishment and not the individual/separate assets of the partner of a firm, the High Court of Karnataka has said.</p>.<p>Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde said that while the first charge under section 11(2) prevails over the security interest under The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, it is confined to the asset of the establishment and does not extend to the separate asset of the employer.</p>.<p>The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had filed the petition against Axis Bank over the rejection of its claim of first charge.</p>.<p>Devki Designs, a Bengaluru-based partnership firm, owed provident fund dues related to the period between September 2013 and March 2015. The bank advanced a loan to the firm and one of the partners had offered his property as security for the loan.</p>.<p>In June 2018, EPFO claimed the first charge after the property of a partner had been attached and auctioned by the bank.</p>.<p>The bank argued that the first charge is only over the assets of the establishment and not over the assets of the partner of the firm. In the case at hand, the auctioned property was not the property of the firm but a separate property of the partner, the bank submitted.</p>.<p>The court noted that in a situation where the assets of the firm and the assets of the partners are the same, then the first charge over those assets of the partners which are brought into the stock of the firm is available to recover the dues under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act.</p>.<p>“In the instant case, the partner of the firm had mortgaged his property as security for the loan advanced to the firm by the bank. Thus, the bank had a prior claim and interest over the mortgaged property. There are no materials to take a view that the property of the partner was treated as the asset of the firm. Merely because the partner of a partnership firm offered his property as security for the loan availed by the firm, that does not render the separate property as the property of the firm. Thus, the petitioner cannot claim first charge over the property of the partner, which is auctioned to recover the dues of the bank,” Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde said.</p>