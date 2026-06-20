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Homeindiakarnataka

First charge provision under EPF & MP Act only over assets of establishment: Karnataka HC

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had filed the petition against Axis Bank over the rejection of its claim of first charge.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 01:31 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 01:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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