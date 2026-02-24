<p>Former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-veerappa-moily">M Veerappa Moily</a> on Tuesday said that first-time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> legislators can be given ministerial berths during the proposed Cabinet reshuffle if they have the requisite merit.</p><p>Moily responded to reports of over 30 first-time Congress MLAs seeking Cabinet positions by stressing the need for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cabinet-minister">Cabinet</a> with a balance of merit among first-time, young, and senior leaders.</p><p>“We entered politics when the Chief Minister Devaraj Urs recognised us in 1972. If legislators have merit and dedication, they can be included in the Cabinet,” he said.</p>.Karnataka power tussle: More than 30 first-time Congress MLAs write to high command seeking Cabinet berths.<p>Moily added that no one has the moral right to question new MLAs who aspire to ministerial berths in the Congress government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a>. He recalled that he, too, was a newcomer in his early political days and said those with eligibility should be given ministerial posts.</p><p>“If the MLAs have merit, the Chief Minister will recognise them. In our time, we did not lobby for ministerial berths. We were recognised by the Chief Minister,” he added.</p><p>Addressing demands for a change in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chief-minister">Chief Minister</a> and current talk of a Cabinet reshuffle, Moily reiterated that legislators are expressing aspirations, not groupism.</p><p>On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Udupi district on Wednesday, he said the CM will arrive in Karkala. </p>