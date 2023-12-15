Fiscal panel for widening tax net, reforms to hike revenues in Karnataka

In a bid to mop up additional revenues, the Fiscal Management Review Committee (FMRC) has asked the government to explore bringing under the tax net commodities such as areca nut and metal scraps besides initiating reforms in other departments.
The FMRC, which has the state’s top bureaucrats as members, observed that there is much scope for the government to increase tax revenues, according to the Mid-Year Review of State Finances tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.
“...Karnataka, despite having second highest per-capita income in the country, has one of the highest percentages of BPL families compared to neighbouring states (sic). Therefore, the committee recommended that ineligible families are weeded out from the BPL category so that government benefits are extended to only the deserving families and subsidy burden is reduced,” the report stated.
The FMRC has asked the excise department to simplify regulatory procedures and rationalise tax rates on high-end liquor so that revenues from this category of alcohol reaches the levels seen in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The government should also explore “virtual registration” of compulsorily registrable documents without requiring the physical presence of parties, the FMRC said.
The FMRC further recommended an “urgent need” to reduce unproductive administrative expenditure by implementing recommendations of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2.
The FMRC has also recommended reducing expenditure on salaries and pensions by identifying unnecessary cadres/staff in departments who have been rendered redundant.
In a bid to give fillup to capital expenditure, the FMRC has suggested the state government take up capital expenditure projects as early as possible to utilize funds released by the Union government in this fiscal year. “The Union government has released Rs 4,175 crore under the special capital assistance scheme for the implementation of capital projects in the state and this should be utilized completely,” the FMRC stated.
On revenue from mining, the FMRC suggested streamlining the post e-auction processes for mining leaseholders, use of drones/satellite data for estimation of mining of minor minerals like building stone and granite, and revision of royalty on minerals by benchmarking with similarly situated states.