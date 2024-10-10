Home
Fisheries dept invites bids for sea ambulances

The fisheries department has initiated the tender process to procure three sea ambulances, which will be high-speed boats equipped with emergency medical facilities.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 02:19 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 02:19 IST
KarnatakaambulanceFisheries Department

