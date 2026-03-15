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Fishermen also face heat of shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Karnataka

Fishermen leader Ramesh Kunder said the lack of commercial LPG cylinders is already affecting fishing operations, as crews rely on them to prepare food during trips.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 05:10 IST
Karnataka NewsfishermenLPG

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