Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Fishes found dead in Karnataka's Shishila

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when residents noticed large numbers of fish floating dead in the river and lying along the riverbank.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 08:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaShishila

Follow us on :

Follow Us