<p>Mangaluru: Several fishes were found dead in the Bargula vented dam area near the renowned Matsya Teertha at Shishileshwara Temple in Shishila village of Belthangady taluk, sparking outrage among local residents and devotees.</p><p>According to locals, unidentified miscreants allegedly attempted to catch fish illegally on Friday night by using copper sulphate in the water. The chemical is suspected to have caused the death of fish. </p><p>The incident came to light on Saturday morning when residents noticed large numbers of fish floating dead in the river and lying along the riverbank.</p>.Pollution in Karnataka's Nandini river hits centuries-old fish-catching ritual.<p>A team of local residents, including Karunakara Shishila, Manoj, Umesh, Lokesh and Purushothama, visited the site and condemned the incident. They urged the temple administration and the Fisheries Department to conduct a thorough investigation and initiate stringent legal action against those responsible.</p><p>The stretch of river surrounding Shishileshwara Temple is considered a protected fish sanctuary, with fishing prohibited within a radius of approximately two kilometres from the temple premises.</p><p>Residents have demanded that officials from the Fisheries Department and other concerned agencies inspect the site, collect water samples and determine the exact cause of the fish deaths. Senior citizen B Jayaram Nellittaya warned that if strict action is not taken against those responsible, Hindu organisations and local residents would launch a strong agitation in protest.</p>