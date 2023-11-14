Fishing boats, accessories worth Rs 10 crore damaged in Udupi fire

At least nine fishing boats, docked at the wharf area of Manganese Road in Gangolli were completely gutted in a huge blaze on Monday.
The gutted boats were being readied for fishing, post the repair works, which are usually undertaken during the monsoon season when they do not enter the sea, sources said.
The fire might have broken out due to the bursting of crackers, they added. The gutted boats also include expensive boats, like Purse Seine, nets, accessories and three bikes parked near the wharf area. According to reports, the total loss has been estimated at Rs 10 crore.
According to preliminary reports, fishing boats Sriguru, Mookambika, Priyadarshini, Yakseshwari, Sri Manjunatha, Sea Furl, Madhushree, Guruprasad and Jalrani were destroyed in the fire. Sets of nets worth Rs 50 lakh and small boats were also damaged. Four fire tenders from Kundapur, Byndoor and Udupi rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
Fishermen, the public and the police also helped Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel in extinguishing the fire. Water was pumped from the river with the help of four pumpsets. Water from private water tankers was also used to douse the fire. Thick smoke had enveloped the area due to the major fire.
Minister for Ports and Fisheries Mankal Vaidya visited the spot.
He told mediapersons that he had spoken to the chief minister and deputy chief minister about the incident.
“I will meet the chief minister and deputy chief minister and ensure that fishermen receive the compensation they are entitled to. The department and the government are ready to support fishermen who suffered losses. The police and the department will conduct separate investigations,” he said.