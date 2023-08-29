Five-acre land allotted at Ariyadka for industrial estate, says Karnataka minister

He said the land value in the district has been high and that officials should take steps to prevent encroachment of land owned by the department.

“In case of any encroachment, clear it immediately and land should be fenced," he said.

The minister also sought information on small industrial units in the district and directed officials to conduct a survey for the setting up of small industries.

He also discussed with officials the setting up of small industrial units in the proposed ‘Plastic Park’ being developed in the district. District Industries Department Deputy Director Manjunath Hegde, KSSIDC Assistant Manager Rayappa and District Khadi and Village Development Department Officer Navajyothi Nayak were present.