Five-acre land allotted at Ariyadka for industrial estate, says Karnataka minister

Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur said five acres of land have been allotted in Ariyadka on the Puttur-Sullia route for the development of an industrial estate.
Sharanabasappa directed officials to take the necessary steps to implement the project. He was addressing officials at a meeting held in Mangaluru on Monday.
He directed officials from Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) to provide a list of all land pertaining to Small Industries and Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district.
He said the land value in the district has been high and that officials should take steps to prevent encroachment of land owned by the department.
“In case of any encroachment, clear it immediately and land should be fenced," he said.
The minister also sought information on small industrial units in the district and directed officials to conduct a survey for the setting up of small industries.
He also discussed with officials the setting up of small industrial units in the proposed ‘Plastic Park’ being developed in the district. District Industries Department Deputy Director Manjunath Hegde, KSSIDC Assistant Manager Rayappa and District Khadi and Village Development Department Officer Navajyothi Nayak were present.