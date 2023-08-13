Five die after car hits lorry in Karnataka

Five persons including a boy died after a car hit a lorry on NH13 near Mallapura village in Karnataka in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the police, Sanganabasavappa(36) his wife Rekha (29), daughter Agastya(7), relative Bheemashankar (26) and driver Madhusudhan(25) of Saalavadagi, Vijayapura district are the deceased persons. Sangabasavappa's other son Adarsha(3) and daughter Anvika(5) sustained injuries and they are undergoing treatment in district general hospital.