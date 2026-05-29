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Homeindiakarnataka

Five die after car hits parked lorry in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

All the deceased were residents of Challakere town and have been identified as Pramod, Raghavendra, Mallikarjun, Soma and Rudresh.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsKarnatakaRoad accidentChitradurga

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