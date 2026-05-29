Five die after car hits parked lorry in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

<p>Chitradurga, Karnataka: Five people died on the spot after a car allegedly rammed into a stationary lorry in this district on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident occurred near Tumkurlahalli Gate in Molakalmuru taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chitradurga">Chitradurga</a> district, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, preliminary investigation suggested that the accident occurred after the car’s tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control before it crashed into the rear side of the parked lorry.</p>.3 Reserve SIs die after car rams into lorry in Karnataka's Challakere.<p>All the deceased were residents of Challakere town and have been identified as Pramod, Raghavendra, Mallikarjun, Soma and Rudresh.</p>.<p>They were travelling from Ballari to Challakere when the accident took place, police said.</p>.<p>Police inspected the accident site and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Molakalmuru station, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.</p>