Five drown in Cauvery while taking selfie at Muthathi

<p>Halagur (Mandya): Five people met a watery grave in Cauvery river, near Muthathi, at Halagur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday evening.</p><p>According to Police, four women, who got into the river to take selfie pictures, and the car driver, were washed away in the river. </p><p>Shwetha (37) and Chaitra (19) of J Byadarahalli village, Channapatna taluk, Ramanagar district, (Bengaluru South), Priyanka of Anigere village, Vijayamma (45) of Kadaluru village, Maddur taluk, Mandya district, and car driver Mahesh (30) are the deceased.</p><p>It is said they had rented a car from Bengaluru and had participated in the non-vegetarian feast (Beegaru oota), at their relatives house in Kabbalu village, in Kanakapura taluk, on Wednesday. Later, they visited Muthathi Anjaneyaswamy temple and offered puja. Then, they went near the river to take pictures, when they were washed away.</p><p>All the five bodies have been retrieved. Mandya Superintendent of Police V J Shobharani, Malavalli DySP Yashwanth Kumar visited the spot. Halagur police have registered a case.</p>