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Homeindiakarnataka

Five drown in River Tungabhadra near Mantralaya

All the six had come to their relative’s house in Mantralaya for a pooja and ventured into the river for a bath on Saturday noon.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:10 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 22:10 IST
Karnataka NewsRaichurTungabhadraDrown

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