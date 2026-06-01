<p>Raichur: Five persons who ventured into River Tungabhadra for a swim, met watery grave near Mantralaya on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Vadla Satish (35) and his son Yuvan Chandra (5) both from Hyderabad; Raghavendra (28) of Mantralaya, Vadla Dhanush (23) of Emmiganur near Kurnool and Sandhya (22) of Uruvakonda in Ananthapur district. A 22-year-old Aparna Adoni survived the tragedy.</p>.Andhra Pradesh: 5 die saving minor girl from drowning in Tungabhadra river.<p>All the six had come to their relative’s house in Mantralaya for a pooja and ventured into the river for a bath on Saturday noon. Yuvan started to drown and the remaining five rushed to rescue him. While Aparna survived, others drowned in the shallow waters.</p>.<p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with expert divers traced the bodies. During the search, body of an unidentified man was also found, police said.</p>