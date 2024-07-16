Five feared washed away as landslide hits Uttara Kannada's Ankola

The Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmipriya has instructed the local administration to evacuate villages on the banks of river Gangavali after the two gas tankers were washed away in the river. The administration suspects gas leakage from the tankers that are floating in the river.

A mudslide was also reported at Rama temple near Ramatirtha in Gokarna taluk. Although the temple has not been affected much by the mudslide, more than 200 metre of mud and debris have blocked the road leading to the temple.

The district has been receiving heavy rain from Monday night. Several roads, including National Highway 776-E and National Highway 66, have submerged due to inundation of water. Landslides and landslips are being reported at multiple locations on this four-lane highway resulting in traffic jams at several locations.

Movement of traffic was affected for some time on National Highway 69 that connects Honnavar and Bengaluru after the landslide. The debris was cleared after hours of efforts and the road is now operational.