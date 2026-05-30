Five from Challakere die as car rear-ends stationary lorry in Karnataka's Chitradurga district

<p>Chitradurga: Five people from Challakere, aged between 32 and 46, died on the spot after a car rammed they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry near Tumkurlahalli Gate in Molakalmuru taluk of Chitradurga district late Thursday night.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as: M Thipperudrappa (40), a meat stall owner, Raghavendra Kumar (40), a photo studio owner, V Y Pramod (32), former CMC member, Somashekar (40), a member of Veeradimmanahalli GP and Mallikarjun (46), a resident of Kubernagar.</p>.Five die after car hits parked lorry in Karnataka’s Chitradurga.<p class="bodytext">According to police, the accident occurred after the car's tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control before it rear-ended the parked lorry.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They were travelling from Ballari to Challakere when the accident took place.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Police inspected the accident site and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Molakalmuru station and investigation is underway.</p>