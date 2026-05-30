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Homeindiakarnataka

Five from Challakere die as car rear-ends stationary lorry in Karnataka's Chitradurga district

According to police, the accident occurred after the car's tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control before it rear-ended the parked lorry.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:28 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:28 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentChitradurga

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