JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Five from Karnataka die as two cars collide

The accident occurred when the victims from Saidapur were going to Jaklair near Makthal to get medicine.
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 20:29 IST

Follow Us

Saidapur (Yadgir district): Five people, including three from Saidapur village, died in a head-on collision between two cars at Makthal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Sunday.

Deceased have been identified as Moulana Sagree (45), Rahima Begam (55) and Neelahalli Khaleel (33), all natives of Saidapur, and two others travelling in another car with Maharashtra registration. The condition of one is said to be critical.

The accident occurred when the victims from Saidapur were going to Jaklair near Makthal to get medicine. The Makthal police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 December 2023, 20:29 IST)
KarnatakaTelangana

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT