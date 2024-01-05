Five held for unauthorised handing over of newborn in Karnataka's Sakleshpur

Sakleshpur Rural police have arrested five persons for alleged unauthorised handing over of a newborn male baby at Byakaravalli in the taluk. The accused include the mother and an Asha worker.
Girija, wife of Somashekar, gave birth to a baby boy at Hethuru Government Hospital on November 15, 2023. Citing that she already has two children, Girija handed over the baby to one Usha of Chikkamagaluru on November 16.
As the Child Protection Unit received a complaint about the illegal handing over of the newborn, a team, led by Child Protection Officer Kantharaj, traced the case and complained to the police on January 2.
Sakleshpur Rural police have registered a case and Girija, Asha worker Sumitra, Usha who received the child, Srikanth and Subramanya, who were also involved in the incident have been arrested. However, they have not found any financial transaction between the two parties. The baby is under the care of the District Child Protection unit.
During the investigation, Girija confessed that she had given her child to Usha who has no children.
Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujitha said, "It was not found that the child was sold for money. A probe has been initiated to find for what reason the baby was handed over unauthorisedly. A probe is conducted to trace the father of the baby. The case has been taken seriously and the Asha worker is being inquired. A probe is also on, to find if she has been involved in similar cases."