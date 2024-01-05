Five held for unauthorised handing over of newborn in Karnataka's Sakleshpur

Girija, wife of Somashekar, gave birth to a baby boy at Hethuru Government Hospital on November 15, 2023. Citing that she already has two children, Girija handed over the baby to one Usha of Chikkamagaluru on November 16.

As the Child Protection Unit received a complaint about the illegal handing over of the newborn, a team, led by Child Protection Officer Kantharaj, traced the case and complained to the police on January 2.