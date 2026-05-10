<p>Humnabad: A five months old baby was mauled to death by a stray dog that pounced on her inside her house in the wee hours of Saturday at Dubalgundi village in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district.</p>.<p>Shivani, the daughter of Siddappa and Sudha couple, suffered multiple bite injuries. She failed to respond to treatment and died hours later at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS).</p>.<p>Sudha let her baby sleep in the hall of the unlocked house and engaged herself in daily chores. A stray dog barged into the house and pounced on the baby. When she heard the baby scream she ran to find out multiple dog bites on her body. The baby was rushed to the BRIMS, where it succumbed to wounds.</p>.<p>The incident sparked outrage among villagers, who expressed their anguish against the apathy of local body officials in addressing the street dog menace. They demanded suitable compensation to the family of the deceased child.</p>.<p>Expressing his deep sorrow and condolences to the family of the victim of the dog attack, district incharge Minister Eshwar Khandre directed the district administration to provide compensation to the family. He instructed the administration to take necessary measures to curb dog menace.</p>