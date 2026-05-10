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Five-month-old girl mauled to death by stray dog in Karnataka's Bidar village

Shivani, the daughter of Siddappa and Sudha couple, suffered multiple bite injuries. She failed to respond to treatment and died hours later at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS).
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 21:00 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 21:00 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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