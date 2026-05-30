Five of Chadchan family among six hacked to death over land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura district

<p>Vijayapura: A property dispute turned fatal as six people, including a five members of a family, were hacked to death with sharp weapons by a group of 15 to 20 miscreants at Govindpur village in Chadchan taluk of Vijayapura district on Friday evening.</p>.<p>The police identified the murder victims as Chandu Nirale (56), Dundappa Nirale (65), Shivaputra Nirale (60), Rahul Nirale (35), Samarth Nirale (24) and Shabbir Nadaf (50).</p>.Brother hires killers to murder sister over property dispute in Telangana's Chevella.<p>Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbaragi and other senior police officials visited the site. Additional police personnel have been deployed at the village following the incident.</p>.<p>According to the police, the members of the Nirale family were preparing the farmland that was bought six months ago. The assailants equipped with sharp weapons, including machete, and chilli powder, attacked on the Nirale family and hacked them to death.</p>.<p>The Nirale family from Chadchan had bought 24 acres of land from a resident of Govindpur six months back against the advice of the villagers.</p>.Mysuru: Man invites step brothers to settle family dispute, allegedly hacks them to death.<p>Sources said, the incident occurred during a mediation meeting convened to resolve the dispute between the Nirale family and another family from Govindpur.</p>.<p>The police said the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the firing are yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>The Chadchan police have registered a case and investigation is underway.</p>