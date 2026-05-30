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Homeindiakarnataka

Five of Chadchan family among six hacked to death over land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura district

The assailants equipped with sharp weapons, including machete, and chilli powder, attacked on the Nirale family and hacked them to death.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:36 IST
Karnataka NewsVijayapuraland dispute

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