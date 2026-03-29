<p>Udupi: Five persons have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents of attempting to attack police personnel and engaging in an alleged cricket betting racket in Karkala and Shirva.</p><p>According to police, the first incident occurred near a Honda showroom at Hanchikatte in Kasaba village of Karkala taluk. Police Sub-Inspector Prasanna MS and his team from Karkala Rural Police Station signalled a black a car which was coming from Banglegudde Circle, to stop. However, the occupants of the vehicle allegedly attempted to run over the police personnel with the intention to kill them and obstructed them from discharging their duties.</p>.Police seize 7.35kg Mephedrone and 41kg drug precursor in Karnataka's Hunsur .<p>A case was registered at Karkala Town Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>In a related incident , PSI Manjunath Marabada of Shirva Police Station intercepted the same vehicle near Padavu in Shirva village after it was found moving suspiciously from Belman. The driver initially slowed down but allegedly pushed the officer and attempted to flee. The vehicle was later stopped in Shirva town by police personnel.</p><p>During investigation, the accused were found to be allegedly involved in an organised cricket betting racket. Police said the group lured people into investing money in betting, cheated them, and engaged in illegal gambling activities.</p><p>A case was registered at Shirva Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Karnataka Police Act.</p><p>The arrested have been identified as Sudarshan Shetty (29) of Nadoor, Kartavya Shetty (27) of Heruru, Arun Shetty (29) of Moodoor, Tejas (28) of Belanje in Hebri, and Prajwal Shetty (29) of Shiroor in Byndoor taluk.</p>