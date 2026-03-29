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Five persons arrested for attempting to attack police personnel in Karnataka's Udupi district

According to police, the first incident occurred near a Honda showroom at Hanchikatte in Kasaba village of Karkala taluk.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 03:13 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 03:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeKarkalaShirva

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