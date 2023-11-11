Five poachers held in KTR; huge cache of wildlife articles recovered

Based on the information given by Sudhakar, the officials arrested Narayan T Mahale, Raghunath T Mahale, Maruthi K Lakolli and Shankar N Mahale.

Speaking to DH, Canara Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Vasanth Reddy said the officials conducted the raids over two days and recovered a huge cache of wildlife articles from them. “We have recovered four-five claws and the samples have been sent to the forensic lab to ascertain whether they belong to leopard or tiger,” he said.