Five suspended over suspected hundi theft in Karnataka's Melkote temple

<p>Melkote (Mandya dist): Five employees, including the chief priest of Yoga Narasimhaswamy Betta temple in Melkote, Mandya district, have been suspended citing dereliction of duty, in connection with the suspected theft of hundi offerings, said temple Executive Officer Sheela.</p><p>It is suspected that the temple hundi has been stolen after damaging the CCTV camera and the secret camera and DVR, on January 11, 2026. Temple EO had lodged a complaint at Melkote police station against six people, including the chief priest and the security personnel.</p>.Hundi theft suspected at Karnataka's Melkote temple; case registered.<p>The temple administrative board held a meeting led by MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, on Wednesday. The MLA directed a probe led by the DC in connection with the case and take suitable action. Based on the directions of the DC, five people have been suspended, EO Sheela said.</p><p>Alternative persons have been deputed for the suspended posts, for the smooth conduct of the temple administration, she said.</p>