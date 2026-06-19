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Homeindiakarnataka

Five suspended over suspected hundi theft in Karnataka's Melkote temple

Alternative persons have been deputed for the suspended posts, for the smooth conduct of the temple administration.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 08:50 IST
Karnataka NewstempletheftMelkote

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