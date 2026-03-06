<p>Bengaluru: Rs 1,500 crore commitment for a five-year programme to mitigate wildlife conflict, a promise to fill the vacancies in the forest department were the highlights of the state budget which otherwise glossed over major challenges faced due to climate change.<br></p><p>Karnataka has seen a growing number of conflict incidents with an average of 48 lives lost every year in the last five years. The budget allocated Rs 269 crore for different programmes for mitigation of wildlife conflicts in the first of the five year programme.</p>.Karnataka Budget 2026 | State spent 88% on Namma Metro, Centre just 12%, says Siddaramaiah.<p>Chief minister Siddaramaiah said that as many as 2000 vacancies in the forest department will be filled in 2026-27. The measure comes as a huge relief to the department, where the lack of frontline staff in the field had compromised crucial works, from anti-poaching to forest fire management.<br>The budget promised a leopard rehabilitation centre in Bannerghatta at a cost of Rs 5 crore in view of the high number of big cats rescued from human habitats every year. However, there was no reference to the demand for separate cadres of veterinarians, even though lack of experienced personnel to dart animals has made the rescue of animals a risky affair.<br><br><strong>Afforestation push</strong><br></p><p>The government promised Rs 150 crore for afforestation activities in 75,000 hectares in districts with less than 10% of forest cover, including Kalyana Karnataka districts. Rs 50 crore will come from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board for the programme.<br>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre's pet project of creating a Rs 153-acre park in Madappanahalli to provide a lung space for fast developing areas in Bengaluru north received a mention.<br>A memorial near Hulikal-Kadur in the name of environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka was another promise made by the government.<br><br>Measuring air pollution<br>To get a better understanding of Bengaluru's air pollution levels, the government promised to add 15 more continuous ambient air quality monitoring centres (CAAQMS).<br>At present, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board measures air quality in Bengaluru based on readings from 11 stationary CAAQMS and 13 mobile monitoring stations.</p>