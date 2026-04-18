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Flaws stall tech-based counselling process for RFO transfers

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, in May 2025, had assured a delegation of the Karnataka State Range Forest Officers’ Association that the department would soon conduct transfers of RFOs
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:16 IST
KarnatakaEshwar Khandre

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