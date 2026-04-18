Flaws stall tech-based counselling process for RFO transfers

<p>Hubballi: The general transfer of range forest officers (RFOs) through the transfer and counselling management system (TCMS) has hit a dead end with the minister conceding that the process has “certain technical flaws”.</p>.<p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, in May 2025, had assured a delegation of the Karnataka State Range Forest Officers’ Association that the department would soon conduct transfers of RFOs, by a counselling process similar to that for deputy RFOs and forest watchers. However, there has been no substantial progress.</p>.<p>TCMS is a software-based system introduced by the department in 2022 to ensure transparent transfers without manual interference.</p>.<p>Based on service history, current posting, tenure completed and category of post, the system allows each officer to select a posting of choice during counselling.</p>.Who guards the forests?.<p>This was expected to curtail political influence and the cash-for-transfer menace. So far, the department has implemented this system only for DRFOs and watchers.</p>.<p>‘Seniors exploit <br>loopholes’</p>.<p>Department sources told DH: “Senior officials found loopholes to manipulate the system and get their ‘favourite’ personnel posted at important locations or to sideline staff who did not comply with their demands”.</p>.<p>Source said even after DRFOs were transferred through TCMS, higher officials ensured that the “right people were posted in the right positions,” defeating the very purpose of the system.</p>.<p>Multiple RFOs working in different forest circles across Karnataka told DH that the non-implementation of technology-driven transfers had adversely affected their morale and led to the continuation of corrupt practices, including postings through recommendations from elected representatives and ministers.</p>.<p>“It is an open secret that a majority of transfers in the department are done based on recommendations from MLAs or ministers. Officers who seek such transfers become indebted and may hesitate to act against these elected representatives or their supporters in case of forest encroachments or violations,” said an RFO in favour of implementing TCMS. He cited the example of zero convictions in forest land encroachment cases in Belagavi circle over the past 5 years.</p>.<p>While association members acknowledge that TCMS is not a magic wand to eliminate corruption and political influence in transfers, they believe it can offer officials a chance to serve with dignity.</p>.<p>“Currently, a majority of RFOs posted in executive roles in human-animal conflict zones are seeking non-executive posts. At the same time, some RFOs, with the backing of elected representatives, have been working in the same range for 8–10 years continuously. TCMS can break this chain,” said another RFO. He said instead of fixing the flaws in the system, the government appears to be discarding it altogether.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Khandre said there were certain flaws in TCMS and that the government was working to rectify them.</p>.<p>“The proposal of transferring RFOs through TCMS is currently before the Cabinet. A decision will be taken soon,” he said.</p>.<p>“While the top brass of the forest department is in favour of TCMS, there are a few RFOs and DRFOs who either support or oppose the system. We have to address all issues and take a decision,” he said. </p>