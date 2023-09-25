Flex compelling fish sellers to go on leave triggers controversy in Karnataka: VHP demands action

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell has urged the police to take action against those who had mounted a flex that compelled fresh fish sellers to take leave on Eid Milad (September 28).
Flex in the name of ‘Hasimeenu Vyaparasthara Sangha’ (Fresh Fish Merchants’ Association) from South Wharf, Bunder asked all fish sellers to mandatorily take leave for Eid Milad on September 28. The photo of the flex is being circulated on social media.
It said the Sangha will levy heavy penalties from those who violate the rules, alongside asking them to not engage in fishing activities in the wharf for a month. It also said that fishermen who violate will be denied of any support from the association.
‘Is there Shariat law’?
Reacting to the flex, Pumpwell sought to know whether there was Shariat law in force in the wharf to levy penalties.
“Hindu fishermen should not heed to such threat tactics,” he posted on social media.
Meanwhile, Fresh Fish Merchants Association, South Wharf member K Ashraf said the association had jointly taken a decision after consulting various stakeholders to declare a holiday for Hindu, Christian and Muslim festivals to avoid any kind of clashes in business. “Three holidays each for Hindu and Muslim festivals and two for Christian festivals are observed at the wharf,” he claimed and added that a holiday was observed for Ganesha Chaturthi as well earlier in the month.