Flex compelling fish sellers to go on leave triggers controversy in Karnataka: VHP demands action

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell has urged the police to take action against those who had mounted a flex that compelled fresh fish sellers to take leave on Eid Milad (September 28).

Flex in the name of ‘Hasimeenu Vyaparasthara Sangha’ (Fresh Fish Merchants’ Association) from South Wharf, Bunder asked all fish sellers to mandatorily take leave for Eid Milad on September 28. The photo of the flex is being circulated on social media.

It said the Sangha will levy heavy penalties from those who violate the rules, alongside asking them to not engage in fishing activities in the wharf for a month. It also said that fishermen who violate will be denied of any support from the association.