Floods intensify in Kodagu; rivers flow above danger level

Madikeri: Rain related damages continued in Kodagu district as heavy rains coupled with gusty winds pounded the district on Friday as well. With a prediction of very heavy rains, IMD has sounded a red alert in the district.
Cauvery and other rivers are flowing above the danger level. The barrages of many lakes have broken resulting in the overflowing of water. Landslides have created fear of road connectivity in many areas.
The inflow to Harangi reservoir has risen to 23,760 cusec. Following the same, 20,000 cusec water is being released into the river.
18 people from six families in Karadigodu village in Siddapura have been relocated to the relief centre.
The barrage of Rondekere in Gondibasavanahalli in Kushalnagar hobli has collapsed and water has gushed into the fields. Youth were seen catching fish in the water accumulated in these fields.
All the steps of the Omkareshwara temple's pond in Madikeri are submerged.
Several residential layouts in Kushalnagar are partially inundated. As the water level is rising, people have been shifting to the homes of their friends and relatives.
Water level in Cauvery has almost reached the level of the Bethri bridge which connects Madikeri-Virajpet.
Road connectivity on Madikeri road has been lost due to mudslide at Abhyala.
A mudslide incident has also occurred at Harohalli.
The road near Yadadante village has caved in.
Rainfall recorded in various parts of the district is as follows:
Bhagamandala - 22 cm, Shantalli - 18 cm, Napoklu - 15 cm, Ammatti - 14 cm, Madikeri - 13 cm, Virajpet and Somwarpet - 11 cm, Sampaje - 10 cm, Shanivarasanthe - 9 cm, Hudikeri and Srimangala - 8 cm each, Suntikoppa, Kodlipet and Ponnampet - 7 cm each, Kushalnagar and Balele - 4 cm each.
Published 19 July 2024, 13:36 IST