Floods intensify in Kodagu; rivers flow above danger level

The inflow to Harangi reservoir has risen to 23,760 cusec. Following the same, 20,000 cusec water is being released into the river.

18 people from six families in Karadigodu village in Siddapura have been relocated to the relief centre.

The barrage of Rondekere in Gondibasavanahalli in Kushalnagar hobli has collapsed and water has gushed into the fields. Youth were seen catching fish in the water accumulated in these fields.

All the steps of the Omkareshwara temple's pond in Madikeri are submerged.

Several residential layouts in Kushalnagar are partially inundated. As the water level is rising, people have been shifting to the homes of their friends and relatives.

Water level in Cauvery has almost reached the level of the Bethri bridge which connects Madikeri-Virajpet.

Road connectivity on Madikeri road has been lost due to mudslide at Abhyala.

A mudslide incident has also occurred at Harohalli.

The road near Yadadante village has caved in.

Rainfall recorded in various parts of the district is as follows:

Bhagamandala - 22 cm, Shantalli - 18 cm, Napoklu - 15 cm, Ammatti - 14 cm, Madikeri - 13 cm, Virajpet and Somwarpet - 11 cm, Sampaje - 10 cm, Shanivarasanthe - 9 cm, Hudikeri and Srimangala - 8 cm each, Suntikoppa, Kodlipet and Ponnampet - 7 cm each, Kushalnagar and Balele - 4 cm each.