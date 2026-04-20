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Fly91 flight to Hubballi diverted to Bengaluru amid bad weather

The incident caused panic among the passengers as the aircraft remained airborne for three hours on Sunday.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 05:30 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 05:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballi

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