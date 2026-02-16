<p>Hubballi: If everything goes according to the plans, a new airline will be operating its flights to two metropolitan cities from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi</a>, beginning March 2. The airline will operate daily flights to cater to increasing air passengers’ demand to the metropolitan cities.</p><p>Fly91, one of the young airline companies in the country, will operate its fleet between Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Hubballi on a daily basis from March 2. As of now Indigo has been operating two flights to Bengaluru and one to Hyderabad every day. There was a demand for additional flights to these two cities.</p><p>Just Udo Aviation Private Limited (Fly91), a regional carrier which came to the aviation sector about a year ago, has been planning to enhance air connectivity from tier-2 and tier-3 cities across the country. It is now operated from/to nine cities, including Goa, Solapur, Pune, Sindhudurga, Cochin, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lakshadweep and Jalgaon. It has been planning to expand its operations to Hubballi, Vijayawada, Nanded, Indore and Rajahmundry in the near future.</p>.Hubballi: 1,300 revenue villages to be declared after Centre lifts restriction.<p>The executives from the airline visited Hubballi Airport last year to assess operations and get other information, gathered key data, evaluated airspace conditions and more. After obtaining permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), it will operate on the Hyderabad-Hubballi-Bengaluru routes.</p><p>According to sources, Fly91 requested a slot for Hubballi for winter and summer schedules. It will depart from Hyderabad around 2:30 pm and land in Hubballi at 3:50 pm. It departs Hubballi for Bengaluru at 4:10 pm. In return the flight departs Bengaluru at 6:15 pm and reaches Hubballi at 7:30 pm, and then leaves for Hyderabad at 7:50 pm.</p><p>Hubballi Airport Director Rupesh Kumar S said the executives had visited the airport last year, and now they are in contact with the airport to begin their operations in Hubballi. “The airline executives have said they will operate from March 2 to Hyderabad and Bengaluru from here. Within a week they will come to set up their office,” he added.</p><p>Aerodrome Committee member Sunil Nalavade said the start of Fly91 Hyderabad-Hubballi-Bengaluru service is an encouraging development for North Karnataka. It enhances regional connectivity and strengthens Hubballi’s position as a growing aviation hub. “We hope Fly91 will soon add more destinations such as Goa and Agatti, which will greatly benefit travellers from this region,” he added.</p>