<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka folklore (Janapada) university is under scanner for offering postgraduate courses which are not related to its specialisation, without getting approval for the course statutes from the government and the governor. </p>.<p>Following a complaint in this regard, the higher education department has constituted a committee headed by former vice chancellor H C Boralingaiah to conduct an investigation and submit a report within 15 days. </p>.<p>As per information available from the department, though the folklore university is a specialised university, it is offering PG courses in subjects like economics, master of social work, sociology, master of performing arts and visual arts for the last eight years.</p>.<p>“The university is allowed to offer courses related to Janapada, but they are offering courses not related to its specialisation from the 2018-19 academic year. There is no approval for the subject statutes from the government or the governor. No university is allowed to run courses without getting approval for the statutes,” said a senior official of the department.</p>.With few takers, Mangalore University to discontinue four postgraduate programmes for 2025–26.<p>The probe committee has conducted two meetings already and sought various details including number of students enrolled for courses not related to the university’s specialisation, students who have already graduated, syllabus, members of the board of studies, resolutions of the board of studies and syndicate. </p>.<p>“The next meeting is scheduled for April 21 and the committee is likely to finalise the report that day,” the official said.</p>.<p>If one university is allowed to offer courses not related to its specialisation, other specialised universities will also want to do the same, the official added.</p>.<p>Many faculties of the university have sought one-time approval for the course statutes, considering the future of students who have already received degrees. </p>.<p>Interestingly, the university has created separate departments: department of humanities and department of social sciences, under which it is offering these subjects. </p>