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Karnataka | Folklore varsity under scanner for courses beyond scope

No university is allowed to run courses without getting approval for the statutes, said a senior official of the department.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:47 IST
EducationKarnataka

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