<p>Bengaluru: A total of 109 Kannadigas have been left stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain owing to the conflict in the West Asia, the government on Monday.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda confirmed that the 109 Kannadigas – 100 of whom are stuck in UAE and nine in Bahrain – had reached out to the government.</p>.<p>“We have learnt that one Kannadiga has sustained a minor injury. We request Kannadigas in those countries to follow necessary protocols, besides adhering to advisories issued by local authorities and Indian Embassies,” he said.</p>.<p>However, Byregowda said that Kannadigas who were having trouble returning home from European countries need not worry. “There are alternative routes through which they can fly home. For instance, they can return via Singapore,” he said.</p>.'Closely monitoring situation in Middle East': Siddaramaiah says safety of Kannadigas top priority.<p>The State Emergency Operations Centre had been activated, along with Emergency Operation Centres in each district, said the minister, adding that these would function round the clock to extend assistance to those in distress.</p>.<p>Most people reaching out to the government were asking for special flights to be arranged to return home. “We have relayed their pleas to the union government. But since flights cannot be operated in the region at present, we have assured them that steps will be taken for their safe return once the situation returns to normal. It may take between 4 and 10 days,” the minister said. </p>.<p>The government has been besieged with callers stuck at different airports in countries they have no visas for. “In such a scenario, people can contact the concerned embassy and secure local visa. We will make arrangements for their accommodation once they exit the airport. We have urged the Centre to foot the bill for their expenses, which will be reimbursed by the state later,” he said.</p>