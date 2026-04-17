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Following recent incidents, Karnataka rolls out trekking SOP with mandatory guides, GPS tracking

At the base camp, the staff will monitor the activities and reach out to the guide in case there is no communication for 1 hour.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:53 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewstrekkersSoPGPS tracking system

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