<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trekking">Trekking</a> on routes coming under the jurisdiction of the forest department will now happen as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) with the department stating that new rules will be introduced to ensure safety of trekkers entering such territories.</p>.<p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced the new set of rules here on Friday, starting from mandatory guidance of a Nature Guide per 10 trekkers and a maximum of 150 persons on a trip.</p>.<p>In addition, trekkers need to register online, so that the department can facilitate nature guides. "We will provide a guide for even in cases where only one trekker has registered," he said. </p>.<p>The SOP comes in the wake of trekkers getting lost in two incidents. While GS Sharanya was found by indigenous people four days after she lost her path while climbing down from Tadiandamol peak in Kodagu district, a 15-year-old girl who went missing while trekking with her family to Chandradrona hill in Chikmagalur was found dead. </p>.No maps or direction boards on trails, complain trekkers .<p><strong>Tech support and basic needs</strong></p><p>All nature guides will carry a GPS-enabled walkie talkie while a tracking app will be mandatory for all trekkers while parents' consent will be a must for minor participants. The app will help trace in case a trekker goes missing. </p>.<p>At the same time, the department will provide basic facilities for trekkers at the base camp. They will also be briefed about the duration of the trek, difficulty and other relevant matters, including effective ways to deal with any wild animals encountered on the way.</p>.<p>"Separate toilets for men and women, drinking water, map of the trek route and a resting place on the way will be provided," the minister added. </p>.<p>The department will ban carrying of sharp metal objects, single use bags, weapons and instruments causing noise. Trekkers will not be allowed to light camp fire. </p>.<p>Nature Guides will be responsible for the safety of the trekkers and mandatorily follow the procedures.</p>.<p>These include carrying a first-aid kit, ensuring no trekker walks ahead of them, counting heads at base camp and resting points, keeping in touch with the base camp on the walkie talkie every 30 minutes.</p>.<p>At the base camp, the staff will monitor the activities and reach out to the guide in case there is no communication for 1 hour.</p>