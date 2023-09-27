Food grain target unlikely, Karnataka may suffer 52% crop loss

Karnataka is estimated to suffer more than 50 per cent crop loss this monsoon due to drought, which could lead to a hike in prices of certain food grains.

While the food production target for this monsoon is 1.11 crore tonnes, the state is likely to see crop damage up to 58 lakh tonnes, according to current estimates by the government.

Speaking to reporters, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said according to the current estimates, the losses were pegged at 58 lakh tonnes, which is 52 per cent of the total food production target for the South West Monsoon.

The extent of crop damage is estimated to be 40 lakh hectares.