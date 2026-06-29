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Homeindiakarnataka

Foolproof mechanism insulates govt-run temples from frauds in Karnataka

Karnataka has 201 grade-A temples, whose annual income is above Rs 25 lakh; 139 grade-B temples with annual income above Rs 5 lakh and below Rs 25 lakh and 34,223 grade-C temples.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 22:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTemples

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