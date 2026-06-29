Foolproof mechanism insulates govt-run temples from frauds in Karnataka

<p>Hubballi: The Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, which looks after the day-to-day activities and development of 34,563 temples in the state, has put in a place a mechanism to ensure that donations and offerings at these places of worship are utilized for the purpose they are meant for.</p>.<p>Karnataka has 201 grade-A temples, whose annual income is above Rs 25 lakh; 139 grade-B temples with annual income above Rs 5 lakh and below Rs 25 lakh and 34,223 grade-C temples.</p>.<p>Sources in the department told DH that, on average, temples under the control of the government generate approximately Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore annually.</p>.<p>Dinesh P, senior officer at the endowment department, says every temple has its own accounts and funds generated by these temples are utilized in that temple itself.</p>.<p>“The devotees get acknowledgment of their offerings, be it silver, gold or any other item. The ornaments are used on specific dates as requested by the devotees or on special occasions. Offerings made in cash are credited to the main account of the temple and used for development and maintenance purposes,” he said.</p>.<p>In big temples like Kukke Subrahmanya, Mookambika temple, Kolluru and other temples where ‘anna prasada’ is provided, there are separate accounts for devotees to make offerings.</p>.<p>Based on the collection of funds, the respective temple development committee/board prepares an annual plan and expenditure is done accordingly.</p>.<p>While the commissioner of endowment department prepares and approves annual plans for grade-A temples, the deputy commissioner of the respective district approves expenditure plans prepared by the respective committee for grade B and C temples.</p>.<p>The committees and boards comprise of prominent personalities, appointees of the government and government officials.</p>.<p><strong>Action on misappropriation </strong></p>.<p>Dinesh says accounts of all temples are regularly audited and action is initiated against officials concerned if any misappropriation of funds is found.</p>.<p>He claims that in the recent past, none of the temples under government control reported any financial wrongdoing. </p>