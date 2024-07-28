For 2 months, Rs 2k Gruhalakshmi dole eludes 1.2 crore women in Karnataka

Mysuru: Eligible and registered women in the state have not received the Rs 2,000 financial assistance under the state government's Gruhalakshmi scheme for June and July.

As many as 1.23 crore women had registered for the scheme from August 30, 2023 to March 28, 2024, when the model code of conduct was enforced in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

Of them, 1.20 crore women were getting the financial assistance till May while the remaining three lakh women are in the process of furnishing required records.