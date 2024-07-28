For 2 months, Rs 2k Gruhalakshmi dole eludes 1.2 crore women in Karnataka

Mysuru: Eligible and registered women in the state have not received the Rs 2,000 financial assistance under the state government's Gruhalakshmi scheme for June and July.
As many as 1.23 crore women had registered for the scheme from August 30, 2023 to March 28, 2024, when the model code of conduct was enforced in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.
Of them, 1.20 crore women were getting the financial assistance till May while the remaining three lakh women are in the process of furnishing required records.
"The amount for May was transferred in the first week of the month itself. We are told that the funds would be released soon. After the model code of conduct was lifted on June 6, 2024, around two lakh more women registered under the scheme," DWCD officials said.
State-level officials of the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), who are overseeing the scheme, said, "There has been a delay in getting the budget for June and July. We have sent a request and are waiting for the funds."
DWCD director N Siddeshwara, said, "We are not sure when exactly the fund for the scheme would be released. We are ready to disburse funds to beneficiaries within two days as soon as we get them from the government."
Radha (name changed), a widow who works in a factory said, "I got my last instalment of Rs 2,000 under the scheme on May 4. As I am the sole breadwinner, this money helped me manage my mother's health expenses. Though there were rumors during the Lok Sabha elections that the scheme would be discontinued, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured in his speeches that the guarantee schemes would continue for their entire five-year term. It would be help if they continue."
Susheela (name changed), a homemaker said, "My husband manages all our household expenses. But I never got any money for myself - neither from my parents nor my husband. I had to ask my husband to buy even a pack of bindis. The Gruhalakshmi scheme gave me the freedom to meet my minor expenses and to eat what I want. Under the Shakthi scheme, I travel free of cost to temples and relatives' places, and the Rs 2,000 helped me manage my trip's expenses. I hope they continue the scheme."
