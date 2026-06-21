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Homeindiakarnataka

For building workers, dignity has a new home in Karnataka

Fully equipped government-run facilities in cities house migrants
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:14 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 00:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDavanagere

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