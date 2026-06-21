For building workers, dignity has a new home in Karnataka

<p>Davanagere: The Karnataka Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board has constructed six transit accommodations, better known as ‘Shramik Nivas’, for the benefit of migrant construction workers, in the state.</p>.<p>The accommodations will ensure a safe and secure shelter for them, with separate dormitory and residential flat blocks,</p>.<p>The construction of the first housing complex was completed at Badanahalli in Doddaballapur taluk of Bengaluru rural district at a cost of Rs 19 crore in March 2023.</p>.<p>The then government had announced the project in the 2021-22 budget and Rs 215 crore was allocated, for the project planned in 10 districts.</p>.<p>The department could not find land in Bengaluru city. It has written to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board for the same.</p>.<p>But the occupancy rate in the operational buildings in Doddaballapur, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi and Shivamogga is less than 30% annually against the total capacity of 3,432 workers and their dependents.</p>.<p>The accommodations have been built far away from the city limits. The lack of proper bus service to these shelters from the worksites and poor publicity are major reasons for the low occupancy.</p>.<p>For instance, the facility at Sidlipura in Shivamogga taluk is at a distance of around 14 km from the city. This has discouraged many workers to utilise it.</p>.<p>“I had written to KSRTC officials to operate bus service in the morning and in the evening for the benefit of workers, but to no avail,” said Shivamogga district labour officer Venugopal M P.</p>.<p>He said generally, construction workers from other parts of the state and country come here in October and return to their home towns or states in May. The occupancy rate will be less during rainy season.</p>.<p>As of now around 40 persons, including dependents of workers, are residing at the Shivamogga facility. There are three buildings which can accommodate 936 persons.</p>.<p>Each worker/occupant has to pay Rs 30 per day as rent. They can stay there till the completion of their work. The workers of other states can stay in these buildings provided their contractor or employer provides documents that they are migrant construction workers. </p>.<p>Labour card is mandatory. If the workers don’t have one, their contractor or employer must issue a letter and copies of the Aadhaar card of his workers.</p>.<p>The buildings in Shivamogga have three dormitory blocks with two-tier bunker beds and locker facilities and they are allotted to individual workers. Three residential blocks with flats comprising a single bed room, kitchen and hall are allotted to workers who come with family. The building has a common kitchen too. Purified drinking water, solar hot water, electricity and other basic facilities are available. A security guard is stationed there round-the-clock.</p>.<p>Vinoda, wife of a construction worker in the transit accommodation at Sidlipura, said, “The facilities are very good and we are preparing food here only. The absence of bus service is the only drawback. So, we are using our two-wheeler for daily travel. If bus service is provided, more workers will stay here”.</p>.<p>In Davangere, the Shramik Nivas is being constructed at J H Patel Layout at a cost of Rs 18 crore. The first phase work is over and second phase is in progress. It can accommodate 528 persons.</p>.<p>“We are hopeful that workers will avail the facility as it is in the city limits,” Davangere district labour officer Aravind told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Kalaburagi district labour officer Sharanabasappa Halimani said land was not available in the city limits. So, the transit accommodation buildings were constructed at Kapanur and Nandur areas. They can accommodate over 920 persons. But they have not been inaugurated yet.</p>.<p>Initially, the facilities were intended only for migrant construction workers. To make full use of them, the board has now decided to allow all workers in the unorganised sector to use the accommodations. Those working in industries can also stay, but have to pay Rs 75 as rent per day.</p>.<p>Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board chief executive officer Ravi D Channannavar told <em>DH</em> that though the buildings functioning in Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga and Belagavi had all facilities, occupancy rate was low.</p>.<p>“So, we have decided to allow workers in other sectors, including industries, to use the facilities”, he said.</p>.<p>Mohammed, a native of West Bengal residing at the Shivamogga Shramik Nivas, told DH that the facilities were too good.</p>.<p>Swarna Bhat of the Grameena Koolikarmikara Sangha, which works for the empowerment of daily wage workers, said providing housing for the large number of workers who come to Karnataka from northern states was a welcome move.</p>.<p>“It would have been better if such facilities are provided in cities where migrant worker numbers are huge,” Bhat said, urging the labour department to popularise the scheme.</p>