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Homeindiakarnataka

'For power, go to DKS; for strengthening Congress, come to me': New Karnataka PCC chief B K Hariprasad

The 71-year-old MLC was appointed as the Karnataka Congress president on Wednesday. An OBC leader from Billava community, he replaced CM D K Shivakumar as the state congress chief.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 09:20 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsIndian PoliticsKarnataka AssemblyD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka Pradesh Congress CommitteeB K Hariprasad

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