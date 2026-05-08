<p>Bengaluru: While Karnataka continues to be a major hub for international tourists and expatriates, it has maintained a steady trend in crimes against foreigners.</p>.<p>According to latest NCRB data, Karnataka recorded 32 cases of crimes against foreign nationals in 2024, same as last year.</p>.<p>The state’s law enforcement showed a robust response, achieving a chargesheeting rate of 87.5% in these cases, significantly higher than national average of 68.0%. In 2022, state recorded 28 such cases.</p>.<p>Bengaluru, which hosts the bulk of the state’s foreign population, saw 10 cases of crimes committed by foreigners under various sections of BNS/IPC. Also, city police registered 46 cases under Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act, and 2 under Passport Act, involving foreign nationals. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A senior officer told <span class="italic">DH</span>, "While foreign travellers are often targeted in crimes of opportunity, like theft or overcharging by local cab or auto drivers, it is the long-term foreign residents who more often find themselves in complex legal disputes or targeted in physical assault cases".</p>.<p class="bodytext">At national level, theft remains most common crime against foreigners, with 62 cases reported in 2024. This was followed by 25 cases under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and 20 cases of rape. Out of 257 total victims across India, 156 were foreign tourists, while 101 were residents or other foreigners.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the flip side, crimes committed by foreigners in India are heavily dominated by violations of Foreigners Act and Registration of Foreigners Act (372 cases) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (544).</p>.<p class="bodytext">In Karnataka specifically, apart from the 10 BNS/IPC cases, there were 14 cases registered under other Special and Local Laws (SLL) involving foreign accused.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The data highlights a significant pendency in judicial system. Across India, 1,308 cases of crimes against foreigners were up for trial in 2024, of which 1,136 were carried over from previous years.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In cases where foreigners were accused, conviction rate stood at 86% nationally. Specifically, for violations of Foreigners Act, conviction rate was a high 97.2%, whereas it was 62.5% for NDPS Act cases. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“We are constantly conducting special operations to verify status of foreign nationals in the city. Our priority is to identify those overstaying their visas or engaging in illegal activities. We have produced several individuals before the Foreign Regional Registration Office and are seeking their deportation to maintain public order and curb activities like drug peddling,” the officer said.</p>