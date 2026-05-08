Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Foreigner crime rate steady in Karnataka

According to latest NCRB data, Karnataka recorded 32 cases of crimes against foreign nationals in 2024, same as last year.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 21:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us