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Homeindiakarnataka

Forest department bars visitors from feeding, bathing captive elephants in Karnataka

Veterinary officer to assess health of camp jumbos every fortnight
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:02 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelephants

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