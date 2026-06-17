Forest department bars visitors from feeding, bathing captive elephants in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: A month after a tourist died in Dubare elephant camp, the Forest Department has come up with a new standard operating procedure (SOP) with 10 non-negotiable safety rules, starting with a ban on visitors touching or feeding elephants.</p>.<p>On May 18 a woman tourist was killed when she was accidentally trampled by an elephant during a bathing session at Dubare in Kodagu district. The state government promoted the bathing session as a commercial activity where visitors can scrub an elephant and groom it with oil from close proximity.</p>.<p>The SOP dated June 11, 2026, signed by chief wildlife warden Kumar Pushkar said the rule applies to all elephant camps, elephant holding centres, temporary camps and other areas where tourists, students, officials or any other visitors are allowed to view captive elephants.</p>.After Dubare tragedy, forest dept issues new SOPs for 3 elephant tourist camps in Karnataka.<p>Apart from a ban on contact, the SOP directs a minimum 10-metre distance, limiting the number of elephants on display to 10, distance between elephants, CCTV monitoring of all critical areas among others.<br>Officials have been told to create awareness among the visitors about the new rules, including zonation of the area.</p>.<p>A camp’s visiting area will have three zones where tourists will stay in the Green, staffers and elephants stay in the amber and red zone, respectively.</p>.<p><strong>Shared responsibility</strong></p>.<p>The SOP distributes responsibilities across the board starting from the tour guide to mahout to the veterinary forest officers in the camp as well as the chief wildlife warden, who will take up a state-wide review of the situation every year or after any serious incident.</p>.<p>It is now mandatory for a veterinary officer to assess the health/musth/stress of the elephants in the camp minimum fortnightly or as required. Mahouts, kavadis and RFOs have to assess the situation on a daily basis while tour guides will assess the situation every session. The steps would be reviewed by the assistant conservator of forests fortnightly, by the deputy conservator of forests monthly and chief conservator of forests <br>quarterly.</p>.<p>Activity-wise safety protocols, general safety briefing for visitors and an emergency response are also part of the SOP</p>