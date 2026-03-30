<p>Shivamogga: A team of forest department captured around seven-year-old sloth bear with a radio collar that created fear among people near Sogane in the taluk on Monday and released it at the rehabilitation centre near Tyavarekoppa on the outskirts of Shivamogga.</p><p>According to local people, the bear strayed into the premises of the airport at Sogane and created panic among the local people.</p><p>On receiving information from the Tunganagar police station, a 20-member team of the Umblebailu Range of forest department, rushed to the spot with veterinarian and started the operation to capture the bear.</p><p>The bear, which was spotted at Vinayakanagar under the Sogane gram panchayat limits in the morning, had jumped inside the airport compound later. It wandered there for some time and then jumped the barrier again and came to the neighboring Jyothinagar. </p>.Sloth bear rescued from dancing trade in Jamtara, getting treated in Agra .<p>From there, it went to Doddabeelu village and came back to the airport premises. There, the forest department team tried to capture the bear. The escaped bear returned to the school premises and anganwadi at Jyothinagar.</p><p>Veterinary officer Muralimohan tranquilized the bear through the dart gun near anganwadi at Jyothinagar. The bear, which had lost consciousness, was captured, given primary treatment and then released to the rehabilitation centre near the zoo-cum-safari at Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Forest department official Ravindra Kumar M said the presence of radio collar on its neck proved highly beneficial to trace it. Radio collar might have tied to its neck for some study purpose. It will be given to zoo after some days.</p>