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Forest department captures sloth bear with radio collar in Shivamogga's Sogane village

According to local people, the bear strayed into the premises of the airport at Sogane and created panic among the local people.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakashivamoggaSloth bearradio collars

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