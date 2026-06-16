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Homeindiakarnataka

Forest dept bars visitors from feeding, taking flash selfies with captive elephants

A camp's visiting area will have three zones where tourists will stay in the Green, staffers and elephants stay in the amber and red zone, respectively.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:07 IST
Karnataka NewswildlifeForesttouristsDubare elephant campDubare

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