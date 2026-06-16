Forest dept bars visitors from feeding, taking flash selfies with captive elephants

<p>Bengaluru: A month after a tourist died in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/after-dubare-tragedy-forest-dept-issues-new-sops-for-3-elephant-tourist-camps-in-karnataka-4040333">Dubare </a>elephant camp, the Forest Department has come up with a new standard operating procedure (SOP) with 10 non-negotiable safety rules, starting with a ban on visitors touching or feeding elephants.</p><p><br>On May 18 a woman tourist was killed when she was accidentally trampled by an elephant during a bathing session. The state government promoted the bathing session as a commercial activity where visitors can scrub an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-shivamogga-wildlife-division-bans-public-entry-in-sakrebailu-elephant-camp-following-dubare-incident-4011354">elephant </a>and groom it with oil from close proximity.</p>.<p>The SOP dated June 11, 2026, signed by chief wildlife warden Kumar Pushkar said the rule applies to all elephant camps, elephant holding centres, temporary camps and other areas where tourists, students, officials or any other visitors are allowed to view captive elephants.<br>Apart from a ban on contact, the SOP directs a minimum 10-metre distance, limiting the number of elephants on display to 10, distance between elephants, CCTV monitoring of all critical areas among others.<br>Officials have been told to create awareness among the visitors about the new rules, including zonation of the area. A camp's visiting area will have three zones where tourists will stay in the Green, staffers and elephants stay in the amber and red zone, respectively.<br></p>.Kerala govt should take precautions against future wildlife attacks: Pinarayi Vijayan.<p><strong>Review of rules</strong></p><p><br>The SOP distributes responsibilities across the board starting from the tour guide to mahout to the veterinary forest officers in the camp as well as the chief wildlife warden, who will take up a state-wide review of the situation every year or after any serious incident..<br>It is now mandatory for a veterinary officer to assess the health/musth/stress of the elephants in the camp minimum fortnightly or as required. Mahouts, kavadis and RFOs have to assess the situation on a daily basis while tour guides will assess the situation every session. The steps would be reviewed by the assistant conservator of forests fortnightly, by the deputy conservator of forests monthly and chief conservator of forests quarterly.<br>Activity-wise safety protocols, general safety briefing for visitors and an emergency response are also part of the SOP.<br><br><strong>Prohibited activities</strong></p><ul><li><p>Touching, hugging, standing beside elephants</p></li><li><p>Feeding by hand or any possible contact with elephant trunk.</p></li><li><p>Bathing elephants</p></li><li><p>Taking selfies, close photographs, drone photography or use of flash</p></li><li><p>Crossing barricades, ropes, painted lines</p></li><li><p>Shouting, clapping, teasing or throwing objects</p></li><li><p>Bringing outside food, alcohol, pets or any item that may disturb elephants</p></li></ul>