Forest dept holds consultative meeting with tribal leaders at Bandipur

“They had to depend on private vehicles, when there was a delay in 108 ambulances reaching the spot. One ambulance is stationed at Mangala and another vehicle at Maddur cluster area, covering several hamlets. The tribals had also requested the Forest department to clear the lantana bushes on the roads, to prevent any human-animal conflict, proper roads and drinking water at hamlets in the core forest area. The department has assured to take up the works in phases,” she said.