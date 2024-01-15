Forest dept holds consultative meeting with tribal leaders at Bandipur

In a first of its kind, around 25 leaders from different tribal communities of Bandipur Tiger Reserve took part in the consultative meeting and discussion, organised by the Forest department, led by Bandipur Tiger Project Director and Conservator of Forest P Ramesh Kumar.
There are 53 tribal hamlets around Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which has people belonging to different tribal communities like Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Soliga, Kadu Kuruba and others, who play a major role in protecting tigers and wild animals and also conservation of forests.
The department hosted a lunch for the tribal leaders and others, who accompanied them. They were also taken on a wildlife safari making the meeting more memorable for them.
Speaking to DH, Bandipur Project Director P Ramesh Kumar said, “We have earmarked around Rs 125 lakh for the development of tribals.
“It includes, Lantana craft making by tribal women, LPG gas connection and cylinder distribution, sponsoring agriculture developments like distributing seeds and fertilisers, honey bee box distribution, Bandipur Green Scholarship for tribal students, 24x7 ambulance services, financial assistance to the family, which loses their family member by tiger or other animal attack, repair of tribal hamlets, provide reverse osmosis drinking water, training tribes on driving, tailoring and also to take up competitive exams,” he added.
Rathnamma, a representative of Soliga community, who also participated in the meeting said that two ambulances were handed over for the benefit of tribals, which is of great help to them during medical emergencies.
“They had to depend on private vehicles, when there was a delay in 108 ambulances reaching the spot. One ambulance is stationed at Mangala and another vehicle at Maddur cluster area, covering several hamlets. The tribals had also requested the Forest department to clear the lantana bushes on the roads, to prevent any human-animal conflict, proper roads and drinking water at hamlets in the core forest area. The department has assured to take up the works in phases,” she said.
An anganwadi centre was also inaugurated at Karemala Haadi in Bandipur, Rathamma added.
Two ambulances were dedicated to the tribals, which is also a first of its kind, sponsored under Bandipur Tiger Conservation Foundation. It was dedicated by Gundlupet MLA Ganesh Prasad. It is for the benefit of tribals and also locals, said Ramesh Kumar.
The department has presented a check for Rs 3 lakh to the family of Basavaiah, who was killed in a tiger attack near Aadinakanive tribal hamlet on December 11. This is an addition to Rs 2 lakh presented earlier. The cheques were issued from Bandipur Tiger Conservation Foundation fund, he added.