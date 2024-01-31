Forest dept moves district court against KAS officer

The Forest Department has registered a complaint under the Forest (Conservation) Act in the district court against senior KAS officer and former assistant commissioner of Hassan taluk Jagadish B A for illegally converting 61 acres and 32 gunta of forest land.
The land is situated at Thyavihalli village in Shanthigrama hobli in Hassan taluk. Revenue records (RTC) since 1980 show that the land was in the possession of the Forest Department, with officials evicting encroachers and raising a plantation.
In the petition filed before the Principal Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hassan, the department alleged that Jagadish, who took up the land issue in January 2022, "willfully ignored" the facts and submissions of the Range Forest Officer and ordered the mutation of the land into a gomala, contrary to the law and judgements of the high courts.
The department said that non-forest activity on the forest land requires clearance from the Union government as per the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980.
Noting that Jagadish worked against the established procedure of law and contrary to the series of judgments passed by the Supreme Court, the department said, "On the face of itself, the order of the assistant commissioner is perverse and passed with an ulterior motive to benefit various people who are seeking grant of this land," it said.
The department noted that the conversion of the forest land into revenue land was in contempt of the orders of the Supreme Court and sought registration of complaint under the Forest (Conservation) Act.