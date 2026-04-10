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Forest encroachment: Former Assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar loses appeal, directed to hand over 60.5 acres

The case dates back to August 2003, when forest officials booked Kumar for encroaching forest land in survey numbers 1 and 2 of Janikalkunte reserved forest in Hosahudya Village, Srinivasapura taluk.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:39 IST
Karnataka NewsForestEncroachmentKolarAssembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar

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