Forest minister announces Rs 25 lakh relief to kin of watcher killed by elephant at Bannerghatta

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the Madanna, a forest watcher who was killed by an elephant at Bannerghatta National Park.
Madanna was on duty at Kalkere beat when he was attacked by an elephant at Doddabande forest at about 12:30 am in the early hours of Friday. He succumbed to the injuries soon after.
Khandre, who paid respects to Madanna's remains, said the guard was known for his tracking skills. "Madanna had served the department for 15 years. He was a committed worker and had genuine interest in saving forest and wildlife. His death is a loss to the department," he said.
The minister said the Rs 25 lakh will be released to the family within a week. "A member of the family will also be given a job in the department on compassionate grounds," he said.
Madanna was not on the regular payrole of the department and served as a petty cash payment (PCP) workers.
Published 12 July 2024, 12:13 IST