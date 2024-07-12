Forest minister announces Rs 25 lakh relief to kin of watcher killed by elephant at Bannerghatta

Khandre, who paid respects to Madanna's remains, said the guard was known for his tracking skills. "Madanna had served the department for 15 years. He was a committed worker and had genuine interest in saving forest and wildlife. His death is a loss to the department," he said.

The minister said the Rs 25 lakh will be released to the family within a week. "A member of the family will also be given a job in the department on compassionate grounds," he said.

Madanna was not on the regular payrole of the department and served as a petty cash payment (PCP) workers.